I-75 reopens after car catches fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hialeah shut down two northbound lanes for hours, Tuesday night.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 138th Street just before 9 p.m.

According to Florida 511, two right lanes were shut down. They were reopened to traffic at around 10 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

