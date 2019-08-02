I-75 express lanes near Miramar Parkway closed after crash; 3 transported

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Both the northbound and southbound Interstate 75 express lanes north of Miramar Parkway have been shut down because of a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miramar and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, just before 5:15 p.m., Friday.

According to FHP, the crash involved several vehicles, including a box truck.

Aerial footage showed a burned-out vehicle resting in the southbound express lanes of I-75. Footage also showed heavy damage to the interstate’s median, which caused traffic on the northbound express lanes to weave around debris laying on the road.

Troopers have since closed the northbound lanes to clean up the debris.

Fire officials said five people were injured in the crash, however, none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

According to FHP, three patients have been transported to area hospitals. Pembroke Pines fire officials said one person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

In a video sent to 7News, the vehicle could be seen on fire while cars in the northbound lanes drive past.

Traffic on the southbound express lanes is being diverted onto the general purpose lanes of the interstate.

FHP troopers said the crash will take at least a couple of hours to clean up.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while crews work to clear the scene.

