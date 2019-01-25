I-75 crash involving jackknifed tractor trailer blocks lanes for hours

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several injuries were reported after a tractor trailer jackknifed during a crash involving several cars on Interstate 75.

The incident occurred in Weston just after 7 a.m., Friday, and shut down four southbound lanes as workers cleaned up a fuel spill that resulted from the collision.

All lanes reopened by the early afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said there were several injuries reported, but they were not life-threatening.

