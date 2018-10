NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash prompted authorities to briefly shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Emergency vehicles responded to the scene near the Northwest 138th Street exit, just before 8 p.m., Monday.

Lanes reopened sometime before 9 p.m. after the scene cleared.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.