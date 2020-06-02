I-595 EB lanes reopen after crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers headed eastbound on Interstate 595 dealt with heavy traffic delays due to a crash in Davie involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash just west of Pine Island Road at around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.
It remains unclear if there were any victims involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.
All eastbound lanes have since reopened.
