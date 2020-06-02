I-595 EB lanes reopen after crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers headed eastbound on Interstate 595 dealt with heavy traffic delays due to a crash in Davie involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash just west of Pine Island Road at around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

FHP currently on scene of a tractor trailer that jackknifed on I-595 eastbound, just west of Pine Island Rd. Three right lanes are blocked at this time. Please use caution as you drive through the area. pic.twitter.com/u7LldaWkGX — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 2, 2020

It remains unclear if there were any victims involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

All eastbound lanes have since reopened.

