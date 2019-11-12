I-395 to shift into new traffic pattern

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you thought your Interstate 95 traffic woes were over, think again.

More traffic changes are coming for eastbound drivers along the Interstate 395 highway, which will last for two years.

7SkyForce HD flew above I-395 where the traffic cones shifted the lanes slightly to the right, between I-95 and Miami Avenue, Tuesday morning as drivers headed that way from State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway.

Drivers will still be able to exit on Biscayne Boulevard or continue going east as usual, but starting Thursday, the biggest change will involve the I-95 ramps onto I-395.

Drivers from southbound I-95 who need to get off on Biscayne Boulevard will have to exit on the left side instead of the right side.

Exit 2A has shifted from right to left as part of the five-year, $800 million I-395/836/I-95 redesign project that promises to alleviate traffic congestion and bottle-necking on one of Miami’s busiest highways.

