Hyundai presents $100K grant to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hyundai’s nonprofit organization Hope on Wheels is making a generous donation to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The organization, along with the South Florida Hyundai Dealers Association, presented a $100,000 Impact Award to the hospital, Wednesday.

The grant will help fund pediatric cancer research at the hospital.

“We’ve been involved in Joe DiMaggio — me and Rita have — since 2004,” said Rick Case of the Rick Case Automotive Group. “This is a phenomenal hospital especially since it relates to children’s cancer research.”

The hospital is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for the disease.

“We treat thousands of children a year with cancer,” said Caittlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “This money helps us do what we need to do — a lot of the things insurance doesn’t pay for, and it also has led to lifesaving research for children.”

