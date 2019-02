MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida air show will return to Miami Beach over Memorial Day weekend for a third year.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show pays tribute to military and first responders as part of “The National Salute to America’s Heroes.”

The event is open to the public on May 25 and 26.

