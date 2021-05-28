MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hyundai Air and Sea Show will return to the shores of Miami Beach this Memorial Day Weekend.

Fighter jets and paratroopers were seen practicing maneuvers in South Beach on Thursday and Friday.

“You can see it from the same Miami Beach beaches that American G.I.s trained on in World War II, including my dad,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

The event, which runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is set to be action-packed with demonstrations in the sky and on the water. It will showcase the men, women, technology and equipment from all five branches of the military, as well as police, firefighters and other first responders.

Ditch the car this weekend! We're providing specially marked trolleys & freebees to/from 6 designated city garages to get you to the #HyundaiAirAndSeaShow.



View the "Free Parking Shuttles" tab at https://t.co/esEU3758u7 for more info #MBTrolley 🚎🌴 pic.twitter.com/MqtcEfF8G0 — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) May 27, 2021

“This is a tough weekend for a lot of families and friends that have lost people along the way, so it’s nice to be performing for the public, let them see what we do on a daily basis and to honor the fallen,” U.S. Air Force Maj. John Price, a member of the 301st Rescue Squadron, said. “You’ll see a full combat search and rescue task force demo. We’ve got a couple of players in that. We got some A-10s, C-130s, RH-60 helicopters and our pair of rescuemen in the back, and you’ll see how we put it all together.”

Masks will be mandatory for this year’s show, unless people are sitting on the beach or in areas designated for food. Gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed.

Regardless of the mandates, the focus remains on the true meaning of the holiday: remembering the heroes that gave their lives to protect their country.

“Go have some fun, enjoy Memorial Day,” Price said. “It can help reflect people. The barbecues are fun, and having a couple of beers is fun, but the real reason behind the day is to honor those that have fallen.”

