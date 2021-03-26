MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A show in the sky is set to soar once again after it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show returns to Miami Beach for Memorial Day weekend.

Military might will fly high between 10th and 14th streets, and spectators will have to wear masks.

There will be special socially-distant reserved seating sections.

People can purchase tickets to sit on the sand, under umbrellas or in a cabana.

