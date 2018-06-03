Husky found abandoned in SW Miami-Dade taken by animal rescue group

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said the badly injured white husky she found abandoned in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Redlands community on Sunday is the worst case of animal neglect she has ever seen.

Members of an animal rescue group have have since taken the large female dog.

Georgina Milhet said she and her nephew were out horseback riding near Southwest 197th Avenue and 152nd Street when they found the husky left for dead on a dirt road.

“All four legs are broken, so she looks like this,” she said as she bent her hands at the wrist.

Milhet said the dog is badly deformed from what appears to be years of mistreatment.

“This is the worst [case] I’ve ever seen,” she said.

Milhet said the animal can barely walk.

“Her nails are so bad that they’re growing up inside of the paws,” she said. “All underneath her, she was raw. That is the condition of an animal who’s lived in a cage.”

Heartbroken and in disbelief, Milhet sprung into action.

“I jumped off the horse, got a bottle of water and opened her mouth, and she drank the entire bottle of water, a full bottle of water,” she said. “That’s when I knew. That’s it, she was going with us.”

Milhet’s nephew, Michael Gutierrez, said they carried the husky on horseback to Rancho San Blas in The Redlands.

“Immediately, we were like, ‘Look, toss [her] a saddle, we’ll ride [her] home. [She] might be scared, but we’ll make it work,” he said.

Once she and her nephew brought the animal to the ranch, Milhet called a rescue group from Key Largo to get a recovery started right away.

“She’s gonna have to have a lot of surgeries. She can’t walk; she crawls,” she said.

Members of the rescue group traveled to Milhet’s ranch Sunday night and picked up the dog.

Now, as the husky recovers, Milhet has a message for the person who neglected her.

“You need to be in jail. You need to be pit in a cage like the dog,” she said, “because where I’m at right now, this is a dumping ground for animals.”

The husky is being taken to a rescue group in Jupiter, Florida, where she can receive the help she needs.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.