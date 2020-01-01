Husband: Wife’s infection caused by sewage in Fort Lauderdale canals

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband is speaking out after his wife was hospitalized after, he said, she contracted an infection while working in a canal in Fort Lauderdale that was contaminated by raw sewage from the recent spills.

John Steighner said Billie June Steighner, his wife, cannot work, and her infection has been tough on their family financially, emotionally and physically.

When asked how she was feeling while in the hospital, Billie June said, “It’s by far the worst thing I’ve ever been through, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end anytime soon.”

John said his wife has been hospitalized at Memorial Hospital Pembroke for more than a week, and she is suffering from an infection that, he believes, is related to the numerous sewer main breaks that have plagued Fort Lauderdale since Dec. 10.

He added that he and his wife spend hours a day underwater cleaning barnacles off boats.

At some point during a recent dive, John said a healing wound on Billie June’s leg was infected in the same water contaminated by raw sewage.

“There’s a lot of sewage in the canals that we work in,” John said. “She had three more infections pop up, and instead of going back in to cut those out, they cut the entire wound out, so now she has maybe a 6, 7-inch wound on her leg by about 2 or 3 inches deep.”

John said Billie June’s pain is excruciating and getting worse. He is praying for answers and for the nightmare to end.

“I just want to be better and go home,” Billie June said.

However, doctors have not confirmed the link to her infection to the raw sewage in the water.

“I would like to see her not in any pain — that’s for sure,” John said.

When asked if he knew when Billie June was going home, John said he did not know.

