Husband, wife plead guilty to booting fraud charges in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners of a booting company have pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Andrew Beachler and Gabriella Beachler, his wife, entered their pleas to organized scheme to defraud involving their company, Premier Booting Services, Monday.

Prosecutors said the company defrauded the City of Miami out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by failing to pay the required $25 fee to the city for each vehicle immobilization.

They were each placed on five years probation, have to wear GPS monitoring devices and must pay restitution and court costs.

