Husband heartbroken after wife fatally struck by car outside Cleveland Clinic

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A husband has been left to mourn the loss of his wife after she was fatally struck by a car outside Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Fifty-two-year-old Margarita Almonte was walking in a parking lot outside the hospital she worked at when a car hit her, Wednesday.

The crash caused her to go into cardiac arrest after sustaining head and chest injuries.

She was rushed inside the clinic, where she later died.

Her husband posted a tribute to Facebook, saying, “To the most beautiful person in the whole world; my wife. I lost you baby, here, on Earth. But you will always be in my heart, mind and my life. I am not going to say rest in peace. I am going to say, ‘Enjoy life in heaven, with the Lord Jesus — where you are right now.’ I love you, and I will miss you, my baby. You are everything to me.”

