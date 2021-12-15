FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a missing South Florida woman took a tragic turn.

Investigators confirmed that Wanda Gordon was found dead.

Gordon was reported missing from her Fort Lauderdale home on Nov. 7 by her husband.

She was last seen on Dec. 5.

Police arrested her husband, Ernest Gordon, in connection to her death.

They said he killed her and disposed of her body in a heavily wooded area in Tamarac.

He is being charged with second-degree murder.

