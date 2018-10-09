Husband arrested after wife found stabbed to death in North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a woman found dead inside a North Miami Beach home.

North Miami Beach Police confirmed they have arrested 40-year-old Clieve Lake, charging him with the murder of his wife Rosalinda Lake.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH HOMICIDE UPDATE: 40 year old Clieve Lake charged with murder in the stabbing death of his wife Rosalinda. More on the charges against him this afternoon on @wsvn pic.twitter.com/r77xw0mCBs — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 9, 2018

Detectives said she was stabbed to death.

Along with the arrest, Tuesday, surveillance video was released showing a man carrying a baby frantically knocking on doors just moments after the woman’s body was found. Police believe that man is the suspect.

“I heard a loud banging on the door. Loud, loud banging, and he was shouting my name, ‘Ena, Ena, call the police, call the police. She’s dead,'” said neighbor Ena Burgess.

Burgess said the man was in tears as he knocked on her door.

Minutes later, police arrived and began investigating.

At first, police were tight-lipped as to the identity of the victim.

“Officers arrived and did confirm there was an adult deceased inside the residence,” said North Miami Beach Police Capt. Juan Pinillos. “As of this time, we are treating it as a homicide.”

Burgess said she has long been worried about her neighbor’s safety, even trying to offer her advice and support on Saturday.

“I had concerns all this time because I saw things,” she said.

