Husband accused of stabbing wife in front of Lauderhill Babies R Us cries in first court appearance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband accused in a stabbing that took place in front of a Lauderhill Babies R Us appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Fifty-three-year-old George Hernandez was seen in tears during his court appearance. He has been charged with attempted pre-meditated murder after, police say, he attacked his wife with a box cutter at the shopping center on 7350 W. Commercial Blvd.

Police said there was another quick-thinking couple who saw the assault. One of the witnesses jumped in and was able to use a shopping cart to stop Hernandez from further attacking the victim.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health North with multiple stab wounds. She is expected to survive, but her injuries are serious.

Police said if it weren’t for that good Samaritan, this could have been much worse.

