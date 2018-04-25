Husband accused of killing popular Pompano Beach bar owner

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday and accused of killing his wife, the owner of a popular bar in Pompano Beach.

Police have charged 51-year-old Patrick Palmer with first-degree murder for the death of his 63-year-old wife, Sherry Palmer.

His wife’s body was found on April 17 in the Pompano Beach home that the couple shared.

Sherry Palmer was the owner of Chit Chat’s bar in Pompano Beach.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.