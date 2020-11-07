Hurricane Warning issued for the Florida Keys, Miami-Dade and Coastal Broward under a Hurricane Watch

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Florida Keys while a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the rest of South Florida, extending to Deerfield Beach.

A Tropical Storm Warning in the region has also been expanded to include Broward and Palm Beach counties, as Tropical Storm Eta moves toward South Florida.

A hurricane watch means hurricane-force winds are possible in the area within the next 24 hours.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are possible in the area within the next 36 hours.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Eta was a Tropical Storm with 65 mile per hour winds. The storm was moving north at 14 miles per hour and was located about 235 miles south of Miami.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory, a Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys.

Eta is expected to move through the Florida Keys as early as Monday morning with winds up to 75 miles per hour.

Residents should be making efforts to protect property at this time, as wind damage could occur with winds gusting anywhere around 60 mph.

Saturday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the following counties:

Broward

Collier

Hendry

Lee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Palm Beach

Friday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the county and will open a shelter Saturday at 2 p.m.

