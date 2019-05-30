Hurricane supplies will be sales-tax exempt for first week of hurricane season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hurricane supplies will be sales-tax exempt for the first week of this year’s hurricane season.

Starting Friday, storm supplies, such as flashlights, gas tanks, batteries, radios and generators will be exempt from sales tax.

The discount is part of a tax relief package lawmakers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved in early May.

Shoppers are expected around $800,000 thanks to the discount.

Hurricane season will begin on Saturday.

