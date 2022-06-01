MIAMI (WSVN) - Hurricane season has arrived and there are some tips to help South Florida residents prepare for when a storm hits.

“We live in the state of Florida,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We’re no strangers to hurricane season. Be prepared, shop early and make sure that you have all of the things.”

Shopping early can save time and frustration.

Some things to have on hand are ice for coolers, and water — experts advise having at least one gallon of water per person, per day.

Another essential item is bread. If a storm threatens, try to pick up loaves with a late expiration date or buy them early and freeze them.

“It’s easy and it doesn’t require refrigeration,” Brous said.

Easy eats that don’t require cooking are key for when a hurricane knocks out power.

“When you talk about nonperishable food items, it’s things that don’t require refrigeration, so you think about canned goods, you think about soups and you think about canned meats and you think about things that don’t go bad,” Brous said. “You need to think about formula, you need to think about baby food, baby wipes, diapers, all of the things that you’re going to need.”

From batteries to plywood and propane, having the right tools and supplies is essential before, during and after a hurricane.

“Preparation is key,” said Mito Guzman of Home Goods. “Getting your flashlights, getting your generator, it’s full house and it’s gonna be completely sold out, so it’s best to start now and start early.”

Be sure to batten down windows before a storm hits.

“Preferably a marine grade or a pressure-treated plywood is the best thing, a minimum of 5×8 sticks,” one man said.

If the home has shutters, be sure to test and grease them so that they open and close easily.

“A lot of people use WD-40 to lubricate those things,” Guzman said.

Those who have aluminum panels will need wingnuts.

If the power goes out, residents are also advised to get plenty of flashlights.

After the storm, you’ll need the right tools and supplies to get your yard cleaned up and to make possible emergency repairs.

Every homeowner should think of having an emergency tarp to cover roof damage. Sand bags can be used to keep the tarp in place.

It is also advised to get some cash on hand.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.