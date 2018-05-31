Hurricane season: Floridians can buy supplies tax-free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians are going to get to buy hurricane preparation supplies tax-free.

A seven-day tax holiday on storm supplies starts Friday and will last through next Thursday.

During that period, state and local sales taxes will not be charged on batteries, gas containers, flashlights and portable generators costing $750 or less.

Taxes will also not be charged on coolers, reusable ice packs, tarps, and battery-powered radios.

Legislators enacted the sales tax holiday to encourage residents to get ready for this year’s hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season starts Friday and lasts six months.

Hurricane Irma ripped through the state in late September and was blamed for widespread power outages and at least 84 deaths.

Gov. Rick Scott wanted three week-long tax holidays for storm supplies but legislators opted for only one.

