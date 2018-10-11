Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 6

(WSVN) - The death toll from Hurricane Michael has risen to six, a day after the massive storm made landfall.

Four people died in Gadsden County, Florida, on Wednesday as a result of the hurricane, according to Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Anglie Hightower.

In Seminole County, Georgia, a child was killed after a metal carport crashed into the roof of the family’s home on Wednesday, according to CNN.

A North Carolina man became the latest victim on Thursday when a tree fell on his vehicle near Statesville, N.C., according to Iredell County Fire Marshal David Souther.

