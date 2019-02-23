Hurricane Michael caused $50M in damage at Florida prisons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say 20 state correctional facilities across 15 counties suffered about $50 million in damage from Hurricane Michael.

Some of the facilities have been temporarily closed and inmates have been relocated to other prisons since the powerful storm hit the Panhandle in October. The Ocala Star-Banner reports damage includes everything from serious structural issues to broken fences and towers and wrecked equipment and furniture.

Gulf Correctional Institution closed after officials say it had more than $18 million in damage.

Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, says he wants to prioritize funds so the Department of Corrections can make repairs.

It’s unclear how much the state and federal government will each pay. Sen. Jeff Brandes said he thinks the vast majority will be federally reimbursed.

Galvano said the state has already spent $1.13 billion but that number could more than double.

