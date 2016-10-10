Hurricane Matthew helps Zika fight in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The wind and rain from Hurricane Matthew may have helped fight against the spread of Zika, as of Monday.

A decrease of mosquitoes was noted after the storm’s effects in South Florida. However, the impact may only be temporary.

Infected larvae were washed away, but according to officials, the mosquitoes usually return.

The lower number in mosquito population typically drop during the fall and winter months.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.