Hurricane-force winds cause home under construction to collapse before Michael makes landfall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Michael is already causing damage in north Florida before making landfall.

A structure in Panama City Beach was no match for Michael’s winds, as the home under construction collapsed an hour prior to the Category 4 storm’s eyewall coming ashore.

The hurricane is packing devastating winds as high as 150 mph, and is the most powerful storm in recorded history for this part of the Florida coast.

States of emergencies have been issued for Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

New construction just collapsed in front of me in Panama City Beach from #hurricanemichael!!! It is going bad fast! pic.twitter.com/CG5R8jcUuf — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 10, 2018

