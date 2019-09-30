Hurricane Dorian survivor attends mothers memorial service in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hurricane Dorian survivor, who lost nearly everything during the storm, bid his mother a final farewell in North Miami.

Erick Auguste attended a memorial service for his mother at the Horeb French Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday.

He lost his arm trying to save his mother in the aftermath of the storm and was brought to South Florida for medical treatment.

The husband and father of two was granted temporary release from the hospital to attend the heart-wrenching event.

“That’s what my mom would have want,” said Auguste. “She wants me to help others by being so strong from the experience I went through. That’s what she would have want right now. This is me. Sometimes she gives me that strength and I’m going on it but sometimes I just break down.”

Auguste is set to undergo another surgery on his arm next week.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.