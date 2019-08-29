Hurricane Dorian prompts closure of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – The Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor Complex will close on Sunday due to Hurricane Dorian’s expected arrival.

Officials with the space center made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, we will be open during regular operating hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but no Kennedy Space Center Bus Tours or Special Interest Tours will be available. For the latest updates, please refer to our website and social channels. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) August 29, 2019

The center’s visitor center is anticipated to be closed to the general public on Sunday and Monday as officials at the center continue to monitor Dorian’s track.

Kennedy Space Center bus tours and special interest tours will not be available starting Saturday.

