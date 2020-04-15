Hundreds wait to get food at drive-thru distributions in Miami-Dade, Broward

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hundreds of South Floridians are trying to do what they can to put food on the table.

That’s the reason why several organizations are coming forward and hosting drive-thru food distributions as often as possible to help out as much as they can.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz partnered with Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and Farm Share to host a food distribution at Courtly Manor Mobile Park, 12401 W. Okeechobee Rd., for Hialeah Gardens residents.

The distribution began at 8 a.m. and continued until supplies ran out.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene hours prior to the event starting where dozens upon dozens of vehicles could be seen parked in a line waiting to get the chance to receive groceries.

“We obviously have never been faced with anything like this,” said De La Cruz. “We’ve seen storms before, hurricanes, but that only lasts a week or so and then people are back to normal.”

Organizers said at least 1,200 families will drive away from the distribution with enough food for the next few days.

“None of us can really say what’s going to happen tomorrow. None of us have the crystal ball that’s totally clear,” said Diaz. “We believe that this will end soon and there’s going to be a new norm. It’s not going to be the same norm that we knew, but whatever it is, we’ll adapt. We’ll improvise and make it better.”

In Northwest Miami-Dade, food distributions will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Brownsville Medical Center with the help of Feeding South Florida and Farm Share.

On Wednesday, Feeding South Florida hosted the drive-thru food distribution with Acevedo Medical Group providing groceries to approximately 600 families.

“Everybody is welcome,” said Jackie Ramos with Acevedo Medical Group. “They have vegetables, fruits, salads, onions [and] green peppers.”

“A lot of these people, you can see it in their eyes, they need the food,” said State Representative James Bush III.

Bush helped at the distribution and said he’s been getting calls from constituents on a daily basis about the struggles they’re facing.

Their next distribution at the Brownsville Medical Center starts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Feeding South Florida hosted another drive-thru food distribution at Mount Olivet Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 649 N.W. 15th Way, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Volunteers passed out groceries to feed 200 families at the event.

“Our goals here at our church is to always be a servant to others, to meet the needs of our community, and right now there is definitely a need,” said Cynthia Holmes with Mount Olivet Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Organizers said they are looking for volunteers to help out at future events.

The Marlins Foundation also hosted a drive-thru food distribution with Farm Share and Ark of the City in Miami.

The distribution began at 10 a.m., but cars were lined up waiting outside of the Help One Foundation, located at 6100 NW 2nd Ave., as early as 3 a.m.

The grocery items distributed at the site were enough to feed 2,000 people, organizers said.

The Miami Marlins Foundation also donated food throughout the community on Wednesday to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

“Today the baseball community is celebrating Jackie Robinson, and it’s an important day,” said Miami Marlins Executive Director Rocky Egusquiza. “He cared about citizenship and that’s what we’re showing the community — that we care about them. We’re proud to do our part. We’re from the community and we want to help out.”

On April 15, 1947, Robinson became the first African American to play in a major league game.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida, click here.

