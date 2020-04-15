Hundreds wait to get food at drive-thru distribution in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hundreds of South Floridians are trying to do what they can to put food on the table.

That’s the reason why several organizations are coming forward and hosting drive-thru food distributions as often as possible to help out as much as they can.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz partnered with Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and Farm Share to host a food distribution at Courtly Manor Mobile Park, 12401 W. Okeechobee Rd., for Hialeah Gardens residents.

The distribution began at 8 a.m. and will continue until supplies last.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene hours prior to the event starting where dozens upon dozens of vehicles could be seen parked in a line waiting to get the chance to receive groceries.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.