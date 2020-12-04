Hundreds wait in line for a chance to receive Publix gift cards in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of City of Miami residents are doing what they can to try and put food on the table amid the pandemic.

At 9 a.m. Friday morning, more Publix gift cards will be distributed at the Little Haiti Soccer Park and dozens prepared by coming extra early to secure their spot in line.

The man at the front of the line said he started to camp out at 11 p.m.

He said he has tried to get a gift card the past three days with no luck so he decided he wasn’t going to take a chance on Friday.

“It’s $250, it’s OK, buy some stuff for my house like food and everything. A little bit of help anywhere,” he said.

Another woman said she waited in line from 4:30 a.m. on Friday so that her family can enjoy Christmas.

“‘Cause I want to be in line and make sure I get me some Publix, something for my grandkids,” she said.

Some who are waiting in line expressed they are going through a difficult time and still cannot find work.

Officials at Roberto Clemente Park said they have about 70 gift cards to distribute every day, seven days a week, beginning at 9 a.m.

