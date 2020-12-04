Hundreds wait in line for a chance to receive Publix gift cards, free groceries in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of City of Miami residents are doing what they can to try and put food on the table amid the pandemic.

At 9 a.m. Friday morning, more Publix gift cards will be distributed at the Little Haiti Soccer Park and dozens prepared by coming extra early to secure their spot in line.

The man at the front of the line, Pierre Casseus, said he started to camp out at 11 p.m.

He said he has tried to get a gift card the past three days with no luck so he decided he wasn’t going to take a chance on Friday.

“It’s $250, it’s OK, buy some stuff for my house like food and everything. A little bit of help anywhere,” he said.

Just after 9 a.m., Casseus finally received his gift card.

“I’m going back home now to go sleeping,” he said. “Later, when I wake up then I go to the shopping to get some food, something to eat.”

Karen Smith said she waited in line from 4:30 a.m. on Friday so that her family can enjoy Christmas.

“‘Cause I want to be in line and make sure I get me some Publix, something for my grandkids,” she said. “I’m going to make a very nice Christmas, yes.”

Some who are waiting in line expressed they are going through a difficult time and still cannot find work.

“No food, no job, nothing to do,” one woman said.

“Clearly there’s a need in all our communities in the City of Miami,” said City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson. “Two hundred and fifty today here and 150 in Model City. Probably another 150 in Overtown and another 150 in Wynwood.”

Similar distributions have been taking place in other parts of Miami-Dade as well as Broward.

“We’re going to try to do it the best we can through the remainder of the month — be it money, be it food programs — and give people the opportunity to have something and not be totally in dire need during the holidays,” said Watson.

Another giveaway is also underway at Tamiami Park.

Volunteers are handing bags of groceries to residents at a drive-thru food distribution event.

Close to 620 vehicles were at the park at one point, according to volunteers.

Recipients said they have been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic and it is still difficult to put food on the table.

“Well, I was out of work before too but it just got worse,” said Mohammed Kahn. “It makes it hard to move around and move forward.”

“I lose everything. Everything,” said Roberto Rodriguez, “but I’m very happy to know that I am healthy and you guys are healthy and my wife is healthy, everybody’s healthy.”

Officials at Roberto Clemente Park said they have about 70 gift cards to distribute every day, seven days a week, beginning at 9 a.m.

