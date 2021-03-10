Hundreds wait at MDC North Campus to get vaccinated after claim vaccine guidelines not being followed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people were up early on Wednesday morning to wait at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus mass vaccination site after word got around some people who do not meet the current criteria can get vaccinated.

One person hoping to get vaccinated said they got to the FEMA-supported site as early as 3 a.m.

The large crowd of people comes one day after people at the site told 7News they did not meet any of the qualifications to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but that they were allowed to receive the shot nonetheless.

Some recipients said they heard through the grapevine that no questions were being asked at the site.

They showed up, walked in and were asked to show their driver’s license and received their shot. They did not need a doctor’s note or need to meet the age requirement.

“Yesterday through the social media they spread it, that’s why you have all the people here,” said Felipe Espanol, who waited in line for the vaccine.

When asked what social media, Espanol said, “Instagram, Facebook, friends sending you links through WhatsApp. That’s what happened.”

On Wednesday, officials at the site were seen coming out and asking people in line if they are 65 and older or if they have the doctor-approved form to recommend vaccine eligibility. Those people were then taken out of the line and brought in to get vaccinated.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

To check for vaccination appointment availability at Publix locations, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.