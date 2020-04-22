Hundreds to receive grocery items at Hialeah Gardens drive-thru food distribution

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As unemployment continues to rise across South Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lines at food distributions are getting longer.

Before dawn Wednesday morning, dozens of vehicles could be seen waiting outside the drive-thru food distribution at Hialeah Gardens High School, 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., hours before the scheduled start time at 8 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the nearly 2-mile line of cars waiting to get much need groceries.

The distribution was put together by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and Farm Share.

