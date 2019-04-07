Hundreds take part in Walk for Wishes 5K at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and turned out at Zoo Miami to walk for wishes, and organizers said the event was a huge success.

People who took part in the annual Walk for Wishes, Saturday morning, raised money to help grant future wishes for children battling difficult medical conditions.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosted the 5K run-walk fundraiser to make more children’s dreams come true.

“It’s so heartwarming. It’s so great to know that you’re changing that child’s life,” said Richard Kelly, CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, “and not just the child, but their family, their extended family. You’re changing their life. They’re making their life better and creating a magical wish experience for them that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

They sure do remember that magical wish experience. Greggory Humbert, a wish child, said he got his wish turned into a reality: a trip to Hawaii.

“It was fun. I experienced a whole other culture, a whole landmark,” he said. “It was just breathtaking, you know, like breathtaking sights, historic landmarks.”

7’s own Alex de Armas was there to lend a helping hand by hosting the event. She announced several thank you awards given to group fundraising teams.

“It’s just one of the many events Make-A-Wish has throughout the year, so thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said, “and we’re going to give out some awards.”

The family-friendly event also gave all participants all-day access to the zoo following the walk.

More than $1.3 million have been raised at Walk for Wishes event held in South Florida — enough to grant the wishes of 300 local children.

Saturday’s event alone helped raise more than $100,000, going just above the organization’s goal for the day.

“It gives you bright hope for the future. When people can get together and everything, it just gives you hope,” said Humbert.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation receives no federal or state funding and raises money to grant wishes through corporate sponsorships, special events, foundation grants and individual contributions.

