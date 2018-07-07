BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Hundreds took the plunge to take part in a Florida music festival guaranteed to make their ears pop.

The Underwater Music Festival echoed through Big Pine Key, Saturday.

Hundreds of deep sea divers and snorkelers gathered for a unique concert under the sea at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The primary purpose of the annual event is to encourage preservation of the Keys’ rich coral reef ecosystem.

