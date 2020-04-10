Hundreds struggling during COVID-19 pandemic line up to receive food at distributions across Miami-Dade County

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As millions across South Florida continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations are doing what they can to help by providing free grocery items to as many people as possible.

On Friday, Feeding South Florida and Farm Share will be distributing food at several locations throughout the day.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, hundreds of cars could be seen lined up at King Jesus Ministry, located at 14100 SW 144 Ave., early Friday morning.

The distribution started at 9 a.m. and will continue until 11 a.m.

Some of those in line said they started waiting outside of the church as early as 3 a.m.

Over in the City of Miami, a food distribution is also being held at the Second Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4343 NW 17 Avenue.

This distribution will start at 10 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m.

7News cameras captured another long line of vehicle parked along Northwest 17th Avenue before dawn on Friday.

Several people who are waiting to get food said they have been out of work for nearly three weeks and don’t know when they’ll be able to find another job.

“This is a difficult time and we always try to help people, but at times you need help yourself,” said one recipient.

For a full list of food distributions across South Florida, click here.

