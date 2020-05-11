Hundreds receive food at drive-thru distributions held by Farm Share, Feeding South Florida

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic were able to start their week with fresh produce thanks to a couple of organizations.

Farm Share hosted their weekly drive-thru food distribution at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St., on Monday morning.

7News cameras captures volunteers placing grocery items into the trunks of vehicles as they drove by.

Over in Broward County, Feeding South Florida hosted a food distribution in Lauderhill.

Those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families were able to pick up food at Central Broward Regional Park, located at 3700 NW 11th Pl.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida, click here.

