Hundreds receive food at drive-thru distribution at Curtis Park in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida residents were able to pick up food for their families at a drive-thru distribution at Curtis Park.

Farm Share, the Miami Marlins Foundation and Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla partnered to hold the distribution to feed 500 families on Friday.

Some people who were desperate for food waited outside of the park starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, 12 hours before the distribution event began at 10 a.m.

“Been out here since six in the morning,” Jose Acosta said. “It’s a lot of help.”

7News cameras captured volunteers placing bags of groceries into the trunks of several vehicles.

“In times of need we want to be here to support our community and ensure that we’re doing our part,” said Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director Rocky Egusquiza. “We know that we’re going to get back to baseball, and baseball will be a unifying factor for our community, but right now, the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone in Miami-Dade County, Broward, Palm Beach, and that we’re doing our part to help support.”

The event finished an hour earlier than expected after the grocery items were all handed out.

“This brings out the best in people,” said Diaz De La Portilla. “In trying times, Miami has come together, they work together, and they find solutions to real problems. It’s really, really the good side of this entire crisis to see how people come together to serve their community.”

Major League Baseball slugger Yasiel Puig teamed up with Giving Gators, a Barbara Goleman High School organization, and others to feed seniors that cannot go out shopping for themselves in Miami Lakes.

“I’m privileged enough that I can go out shopping for my mom, but there’s a lot of seniors that can’t go out shopping, and so to protect them, we’re able to do this,” Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez said.

In Broward County, led by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and his neighborhood support team, groceries were delivered to 50 senior citizens at Havenwood’s senior community.

“There’s a lot of people like us that need help,” Nilton Riberio said. “So far, we didn’t get no help from the government, and that proves the sheriff department has done a great favor to us.”

In Pembroke Park, Feeding South Florida are continuing to help all those in need. The Florida National Guard has stepped in to help amid a volunteer shortage.

“They are deployed during times of national emergency, and this is a time of emergency for us, and they understand what goes into serving,” Paco Velez, the President and CEO of Feeding South Florida, said.

