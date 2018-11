KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people showing up for a big race in the Florida Keys.

The ninth annual Key Largo Bridge Run spanned 18 miles, as runners took on the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge, Saturday.

Racers representing 17 states and Germany, but the winners of both the men and women’s divisions were Florida residents.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.