Hundreds provided with fresh produce at food distribution events in Opa-Locka, Cutler Bay

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Struggling South Floridians continue to receive much needed groceries for their families during the coronavirus crisis.

New food distribution sites continue to pop up across South Florida to be a helping hand to those in need.

One drive-thru distribution has been in operation near Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.

The event was put together by Farm Share and city volunteers. Organizers set out to feed 500 families but were met by more than they had planned for.

“You know, the people in these lines, most of them have never ever been to a food bank,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.

“Coming through the line, you can also see the glimmer of hope in their eyes, so they’ve got some for that day, maybe for the week,” said Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott.

Hope has quickly diminished for some persons who have gone up to a month without any unemployment benefits from the state.

With no help coming from the unemployment office in Tallahassee, state leaders expect lines like this to grow.

“We need to act immediately,” said 114th District state representative Javier Fernandez. “We are the precipice of mass chaos, you know. People are hungry, bad things can happen, crime will tick up.”

The second drive-thru food distribution is currently being held outside Sherbondy Park, located at 380 Bahman Avenue, in Opa-Locka.

7News cameras captured the truck from Feeding South Florida arriving at the venue.

The distribution began at 9 a.m., Tuesday and will continue while supplies last.

City leaders, organizers and volunteers all assisted in handing out fresh food to those that attended the drive-thru.

“We literally have over a mile-long line of cars all the way up to 27th Street,” said Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt.

Churches provided volunteers that helped to sort, bag and distribute bags of food.

“Asparagus, bell peppers, dragonfruit, cucumbers, corn,” said Pigatt.

Police Chief James Dobson along with the city’s mayor helped to keep the line moving safely and promptly.

The line started forming outside of the park as early as 4 a.m.

People lining up said they want to make sure their spot was secured to ensure they receive the goods they need.

“With everything going on, waiting to get in, to help subsidizing people going, it’s appreciated,” said one recipient.

“Right now, we’re dealing with a major crisis with this coronavirus, and there’s a lot of people that’s unemployed that need food,” said Pigatt, “and we want to be there in the stop gap to ensure that people have fresh food during this time.”

The mayor said there are several other locations across the city that are hosting food drives, but they will keep hosting this drive at the same time, and at the same place.

“Our plan is to do this at least once weekly until this crisis is over,” he said.

At the conclusion of the event, organizers will have provided food for 1,500 families.

For a full list of food distributions across South Florida, click here.

