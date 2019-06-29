Hundreds pay tribute to WSVN’S Bob Leider at Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood to celebrate the life of the man responsible for creating 7News’ distinctive approach to news reporting.

Loved ones came together Saturday night to remember a man loved and admired as a father, grandfather, friend and mentor: Robert W. Leider, or “Bob” to his friends and colleagues.

As Executive Vice President and General Manager at WSVN for years, Bob was the station’s biggest cheerleader. Words of encouragement flowed freely from him. He wanted all employees to thrive and feel appreciated.

These were traits that endeared Bob to everyone, but he didn’t reserve his hard work and dedication to just Channel 7. His impact was felt across South Florida.

Bob served as a chairman of the board for Habitat for Humanity of Broward County. He got so much joy out of helping deserving families own their first homes.

“We at Channel 7 are very proud to be associated with Habitat, and we have for many years,” said Bob during a story about Habitat.

Now one of his visions has become a reality. Seventy-seven homes being built on a land in Pompano Beach. Seven families received the keys to their new homes on Thursday.

Bon could be found many weekends helping build Habitat homes, and as this Pompano Beach neighborhood continues to grow, right down Leider Avenue, part of him will always be there.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family is asking donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Broward County.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.