Hundreds of South Africans head home after being stranded due to pandemic

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people from South Africa are heading home after the coronavirus pandemic left them stranded in South Florida.

More than 300 South African citizens checked in at Miami International Airport on Tuesday to begin their long journey back home.

“We didn’t expect this at all, so it’s an exciting journey, I guess, in one aspect, but it’s very daunting,” a traveler said.

International recruiting agency Workaway brings young people to the Sunshine State to work from November to May, but when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, the workers were stuck without a job and without a way to get home.

“I’ve been trying to go home for a while,” a second traveler said. “Flights have been cancelled up and down.”

“I’m anxious; we’re scared,” a third traveler said. “We don’t know what is happening. This is our third attempt flying out.”

Thankfully, Workaway worked with South Africa Airlines to get the workers home, which is something that would have been impossible if they had been on their own.

“Commercial flights to South Africa have been shut down,” Workaway International President William Mayville said. “The country’s locked down, and the government has given us special permission to charter a flight to get their citizens back into the country.”

The charter flight is set to land in three South African cities: Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

