Hundreds of poisonous toads swarm Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hundreds of poisonous toads have swarmed a South Florida neighborhood.

According to WPTV, multiple poisonous bufo toads swarmed a Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood. Photos show the creatures swimming in residents’ pools, swarming patios and hopping across the street.

“I just see a massive amount of toads or frogs everywhere, covering every square inch,” said resident Jennie Quasha. “You can’t even walk through the grass without stepping on one.”

Neighbors said the outbreak happened about a week ago, but they have no idea where the toads came from.

According to Toad Busters, a poisonous toad removal service in South Florida, the toads are bufo toads, also known as cane toads.

“With the warmer winter and then we had a rain two to three weeks ago, a torrential rain, that caused them to go into a breeding cycle,” said Mark Holladay, a lead technician with Toad Busters. “They’re not safe for pets or children. If a pet was to ingest too many of them, even at that small size, it would cause a problem.”

Holladay said the problem will not be letting up anytime soon either.

Another wave of toads is expected to come in about three weeks when the next batch hatches out.

