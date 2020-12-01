Hundreds of Miami residents line up at Regatta Park for gift card distribution event

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hundreds have lined up at a park in Coconut Grove to receive gift cards courtesy of the City of Miami.

The crowds quickly gathered at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Tuesday morning.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced earlier this week that he would partner with Publix to hand out $250 gift cards to Miami residents.

He said it was sad to see the level of need has reached this far during the pandemic.

“I’m hoping to get out, hopefully, before I pass out. Hopefully by 12 o’ clock,” said Oscar Thomas. “With me being disabled and, of course, taking that leave at work, $250 is a big amount to help, especially during the holidays.”

Thomas, and his husband, Angel woke up early to get in line.

“I got up like 5 o’ clock in the morning,” Angel said.

Suarez said Tuesday’s distribution is the first of five, and only City of Miami residents were eligible.

There are 500 gift cards for each event. The mayor recommends filling out a form to ensure two things before showing up to the distribution sites.

“Every single person here has basically sworn that they have a need because of COVID and they’re all City of Miami residents,” Suarez said.

He said seeing the need is why getting funding from the county was so crucial.

“We got it in mid-November, and we had to spend it by December, so we had to try to put it out as quickly and as efficiently as we possibly could, and this is the way we’re doing it,” he said.

People in lines could be seen bundled up closely, but all were wearing masks.

Thomas said he thought the event was a drive-thru.

“Then we found out we had to get out the car and make a line, so that’s what really threw us off,” he said.

“Certainly, the volume of people makes it hard to social distance, just like when there are protests and things of that nature, it’s very difficult to get people to be socially distant,” said Suarez. “Sure, we’re going to look at this as our first event, and we’re going to make adjustments, of course.”

The next gift card distribution is scheduled for Dec. 8 at Little Haiti Soccer Park.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.