Hundreds of manatees seek warmth in Three Sisters Springs

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WSVN) — Hundreds of manatees flocked to the waters of the Three Sisters Springs to gather for warmth during one of Florida’s cold fronts.

Video shows the sea cows, including moms and babies, gathering in the waters.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, manatees will seek out warm waters whenever the temperature drops below 68 degrees.

Warm water refuges can include natural sources like fresh water or sulphur springs, or artificial warm water from man-made sources, like a power plant.

Prolonged exposure to waters below 68 degrees can cause manatees to lose body heat , which can lead to a condition called “cold stress” and can even be fatal.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.