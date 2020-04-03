Hundreds of Holland America passengers begin disembarking ships, head to FLL

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after the sick passengers on board two Holland America cruise ships disembarked the ship and were transported to South Florida hospitals, the hundreds of other passengers on board the ships are getting their chance to leave.

The Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships docked at Port Everglades on Thursday with at least nine passengers testing positive for COVID-19, including four people who have died and one crew member.

Ten sick patients were taken off the ships and transported to Broward Health Medical Center while four others were transported to Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah.

Early Friday morning the hundreds of other passengers began to disembark the ships to eventually head home.

The process is expected to last until early Saturday morning.

Before leaving the ship, the passengers must first have a medical screening and complete a questionnaire.

Once they are cleared, they are given a face mask and allowed off the ship.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the first round of passengers waited to load onto a charted bus that will take them to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The passengers will not be brought to regular terminals, but will board chartered planes.

The first group of passengers flying out consists of 243 Canadians.

