COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are gathering to say a final farewell to a South Florida 19-year-old whose life was taken too soon.

A celebration of life is being held at the Cooper City Church of God for Miya Marcano, Thursday.

Hundreds of family members and friends are attending the service, including family from Trinidad and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We know that it is a sad state of affairs, but God is our refuge and our strength and he will give us peace in the midst of the storm,” said Marcano’s cousin. “None of us know the day or the hour when our time shall come, but she was taken too short from us, and therefore, her life, her living was not in vain! So we’re going to stand in faith believing that justice will be served for our beloved Miya.”

The funeral service began at around 11 a.m. On Wednesday night, a wake was held at the same church with close loved ones in attendance.

Police said Marcano was killed by a maintenance worker at the apartment complex in which she lived and worked in Orlando.

Police said Armando Caballero killed Marcano before taking his own life.

Family members of Marcano said Caballero was obsessed with her.

Investigators said Caballero entered her apartment with a master key, waited for her to come inside and then duct-taped her mouth, hands and feet.

Police said he killed her and dumped her body in a nearby wooded area.

