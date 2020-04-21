Hundreds of families to receive groceries at drive-thru food distributions across South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida families will have the chance to bring home much needed grocery items thanks to multiple drive-thru food distributions in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Recipients parked at the Sheridan Street Tai-Rail Station, located at 2900 Sheridan Street, hours before the Feeding South Florida distribution began at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the moment when the Feeding South Florida tractor-trailer pulled into the lot with enough food items to feed 700 families.

“It’s goosebumps, man. It’s unbelievable,” said recipient Ron. “I really appreciate it. I wish I could thank everybody for their efforts.”

Feeding South Florida Broward also hosted a food distribution at the Suellen H. Fardelmann Sports Complex, located at 10300 Stirling Road, in Cooper City.

The organization made sure to help residents in Miami-Dade County as well by hosting a drive-thru distribution at Tropical Park.

Others were able to receive fresh food items at a Farm Share drive-thru distribution at the Mana Convention Center in Miami.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida, click here.

