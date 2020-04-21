Hundreds of families receive groceries at drive-thru food distributions across South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida families had the opportunity to bring home much-needed grocery items thanks to multiple drive-thru food distributions in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

7News cameras captured a long line of cars outside the Mana Convention Center in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

Farm Share used the venue to host a food distribution in collaboration with the office of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that the city does everything it can do to collaborate with other organizations, like the State Attorney’s Office and Farm Share, to help feed people, which is the most basic need that people have right now,” said Suarez.

Unfortunately, the mayor said, distributing thousands of pounds of food to many who are having trouble due to the pandemic has become the norm.

“It’s sad, but at the same time, I’m happy that we’re able to help them,” he said.

Miami-Dade residents also lined up at other locations throughout the county, including Tropical Park.

“Miami-Dade Parks is partnering up with Feeding South Florida to help feed families for the week,” said Danny Barcia with Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation. “Hopefully we give them enough groceries, produce vegetables and meats that can last them for a week.”

Hours earlier, recipients parked at the Sheridan Street Tri-Rail Station, located at 2900 Sheridan St., hours before the Feeding South Florida distribution began at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the moment when the Feeding South Florida tractor-trailer pulled into the lot with enough food items to feed 700 families.

“A lot of good produce from Feeding South Florida,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy. “We’re really thankful.”

“It’s goose bumps, man. It’s unbelievable,” said Ron, one of the recipients. “I really appreciate it. I wish I could thank everybody for their efforts. I hope it lasts me at least through the end of the week. My hours have been reduced. My wife, she hasn’t been working, so it’s really hard right now.”

Volunteer Georgianne Miller said she wants to give back to the community in a way she knows she can.

“I’m not in a high-risk category yet, so I figured I’m healthy enough to be out here helping people, and I’m also not the type of person that’s not cautious,” she said. “I’m still Germ-X-ing. I’m still wearing my mask.”

Levy said it has been encouraging to see so many cities, organizations and people stepping up to help others during the current crisis.

“There’s no problem. If you need food, come out to one of these Feeding South Florida or city-driven food drives,” he said. “You just pop open the trunk of your car, and then we put the food in. It’s quick, and it’s organized, and we hope people take advantage.”

Feeding South Florida Broward also hosted a food distribution at the Suellen H. Fardelmann Sports Complex, located at 10300 Stirling Road, in Cooper City.

Organizers said 750 vehicles passed through the site and were able to take home groceries.

7News cameras captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in their vehicles blaring the sirens to celebrate a job well done by the volunteers at the distribution site.

